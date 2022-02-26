Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 237,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

