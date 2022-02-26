Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 64,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

