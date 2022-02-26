Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,863 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Snap-on worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.46. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.