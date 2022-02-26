First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,719 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.