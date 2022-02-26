American International Group Inc. Sells 2,094 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $260.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

