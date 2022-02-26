CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,669,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

