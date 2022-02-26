Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 1,722,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

