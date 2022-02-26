Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

