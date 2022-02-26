Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 482,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

