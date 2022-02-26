Homrich & Berg Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.05% of Owl Rock Capital worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 126.1% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

