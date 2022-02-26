Homrich & Berg Has $2.63 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.88. The stock has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

