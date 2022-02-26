The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

