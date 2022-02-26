Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Decreased by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Crocs comprises 11.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Crocs worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,979,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.30. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.