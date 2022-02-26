Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 344,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,084. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

