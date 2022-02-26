Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

NYSE PM opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

