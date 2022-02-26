Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $421.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

SXYAY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Sika has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

