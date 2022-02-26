Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,697.86

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697.86 ($23.09).
A number of research firms recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($22.03) to GBX 1,710 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.14) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.18), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($992,485.67).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.87%.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
