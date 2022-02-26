Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,697.86

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697.86 ($23.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($22.03) to GBX 1,710 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.14) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.18), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($992,485.67).

LON:DNLM traded up GBX 31 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,184 ($16.10). The stock had a trading volume of 415,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,326.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,344.39. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,153 ($15.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.75). The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.87%.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

