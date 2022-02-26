JB Capital LLC Takes $708,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $229.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

