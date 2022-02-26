Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $362.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.24. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

