Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $48.03 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,879 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $48,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

