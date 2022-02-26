HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,208,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $231.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

