Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

