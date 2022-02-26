Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $276,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

FFIV opened at $202.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average is $215.21. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,486. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

