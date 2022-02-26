JB Capital LLC Buys New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

