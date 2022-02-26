Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,228 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kroger were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.