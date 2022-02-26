Comerica Bank Sells 1,908 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $518.88 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

