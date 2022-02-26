Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will report $156.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $162.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $588.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olaplex.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

OLPX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 1,529,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,900. Olaplex has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

