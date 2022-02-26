Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

