Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $11.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.91. 3,250,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after buying an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

