Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

GMED stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Globus Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

