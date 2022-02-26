Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,094. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 143,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

