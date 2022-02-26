$54.32 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to report $54.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.74 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $60.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $170.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.51 million to $179.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.49 million to $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver stock remained flat at $$4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,604,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.43. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 340.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

