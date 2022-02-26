Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 9.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 209,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,691,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Get Asana alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,003,733 shares of company stock worth $511,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $7,677,921. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.