Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $385.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 385 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.24), with a volume of 30986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.48).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 425.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 461.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company has a market cap of £337.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

