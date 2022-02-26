MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 705607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.33. The stock has a market cap of £9.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

Get MyHealthChecked alerts:

About MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.