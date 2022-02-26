MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 3649592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.
About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.