Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.50

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$99.50 and last traded at C$97.00, with a volume of 1184379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

