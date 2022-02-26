CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $141,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

