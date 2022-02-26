CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $295,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $24.49 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

