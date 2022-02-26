Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,496 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,953,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

