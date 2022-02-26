Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Position Increased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.