Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,267 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Match Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after acquiring an additional 458,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

