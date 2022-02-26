National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lennar were worth $41,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.