Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Invests $887,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

