Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 73,925 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the software’s stock after selling 73,925 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.38 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

