Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000.

PKW stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

