Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Reduced by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

