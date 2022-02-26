Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $57.75.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.