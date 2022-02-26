Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $57.75.

