Brokerages Set Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) PT at $6.45

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Get XOS alerts:

NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 263,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47. XOS has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $11.79.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.