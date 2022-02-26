Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ternium by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ternium by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

